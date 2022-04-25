Investigation underway after Red Bull plane crashes in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Red Bull plane swap stunt did not take off as planned over the weekend in Arizona. Luckily, there were no injuries in Sunday's Red Bull plane swap.
Both pilots, Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington safely touched down to the ground.
According to the stunt breakdown, they planned to skydive to 2,000 feet above ground level before getting into the other plane and fly up.
Aikins was able to make the swap, but Farrington had to parachute to safety.
"I mean, we proved that it was possible," Aikins said. "I mean, we're pushing boundaries out here and what's great is I jumped from one, I got in the other one, we landed. I landed safely. Andy landed safely under parachute. the plane landed under a parachute. all of our safety protocols worked."
Longtime Skydiver, Alice Hicks said she knows both of the pilots and shared her thoughts regarding the stunt.
"I'm sure they'll go back to the drawing board to figure out what went wrong with that plane," said Hicks. "We're all speculating what happened, they are all such experienced jumpers you know, and Luke is the one that did the jump without the parachute, so those guys we've seen them jump when they were in their twenties. They were fantastic then,"
The Federal Aviation Administration released this statement:
"The FAA will investigate Sunday evening’s attempted Red Bull Plane Swap in Arizona. One of the two single-engine Cessna 182 aircraft used in the stunt crashed after it spun out of control. The pilot landed safely by parachute. The other pilot regained control of the second aircraft and landed safely. The agency on Friday denied the organizer’s request for an exemption from Federal regulations that cover the safe operation of an aircraft."