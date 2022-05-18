Investigation underway after four-alarm fire shuts down AZ roadway

PHOENIX (KPNX) — Roadways are reopening after a massive fire at a Phoenix pallet yard was extinguished overnight.
More than 150 firefighters responded to scene near 39th Avenue and Buckeye Road at around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Crews battled the wind-driven four alarm blaze until it was suppressed and no longer spreading.
Fire officials said Wednesday morning that the main body of the fire was under control but crews would stay at the scene to put out hot spots.
No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.
An investigation is ongoing.