Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND A VERY HIGH
TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER INDEX FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, 153,
154, AND MOST OF 150...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Friday morning through Friday
evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...The eastern two thirds of fire weather zone 150
and all of fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent valleys and 10 to 17 percent
mountains.

* IMPACTS...Due to these weather conditions and the extreme dryness
of the fuels, any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly and resist control efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

Investigation underway after four-alarm fire shuts down AZ roadway

Investigation underway after four-alarm fire shuts down AZ roadway
NBC News Channel

PHOENIX (KPNX) — Roadways are reopening after a massive fire at a Phoenix pallet yard was extinguished overnight.

More than 150 firefighters responded to scene near 39th Avenue and Buckeye Road at around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews battled the wind-driven four alarm blaze until it was suppressed and no longer spreading.

Fire officials said Wednesday morning that the main body of the fire was under control but crews would stay at the scene to put out hot spots.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

An investigation is ongoing.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

