Investigation underway after 7-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped on Tucson's south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating the kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl.
Saturday, around 2:30 P.M. deputies responded to the 8600 block of South Nogales Highway to reports of a child in distress.
Upon speaking with the child, she reported that she had been abducted near her home by a man in a vehicle and was released a short time later. The child was uninjured.
Detectives were able to develop a suspect description. The suspect is described as:
- Hispanic male, heavy set, patchy beard, and a dark complexion.
- Tattoo on back and tattoo of a tiger with “sharp sticks” on the forearm. (possibly right forearm)
- Last seen wearing all black with a white and black hat.
- Spoke both English and Spanish.
The suspect vehicle is described as:
- Older two door pickup metallic in color, possible grey/primer or metallic gold.
- The vehicle had damage, no tint on the windows, and a black interior.
Detectives are asking that anyone with information about this incident call 9-1-1. You can also submit an anonymous tip to 88crime, with the potential for reward, by text or phone call to 88crime (520-882-7463), or by going to 88CRIME.org.