...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST MONDAY FOR
STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A
HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150 AND SOUTHWESTERN
PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 151...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MST Monday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.


* TIMING...11 AM through 7 PM MST Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

  • Updated
  • 0
Invasive zebra mussels detected in lake in Colorado

 U.S. Dept. of Agriculture/KCNC

Click here for updates on this story

Colorado (KCNC) -- For the first time, Colorado Parks and Wildlife detected adult invasive zebra mussels at Highline Lake.

Last year, 446,663 inspections were conducted and 27,003 boats suspected of carrying mussels were decontaminated.

"The discovery at Highline Lake emphasizes the need for CPW to continue to strive to meet the challenge of protecting the state's waters and infrastructure from aquatic nuisance species," said Robert Walters, CPW's ANS program manager, in a statement. "And as boating season approaches we continue to ask for help from boat owners to combat invasive species in the state."

CPW said most concerning is the continued increase in the number of boats found with mussels.

Here is a breakdown of the past few years:

In 2019, 86 boats were found to be fouled with invasive mussels. In 2020, that number jumped to 100. In 2021 that skyrocketed to 181. In 2022, CPW found 148 boats entering the state with this highly destructive species in spite of a significant overall drop in boating at Lake Powell due to low water levels and lack of ramp access. Mussels are destructive to aquatic habitat, can seriously damage reservoir infrastructure and cause problems on boats.

Contaminated boats usually come into Colorado from neighboring states, especially Utah and Arizona because of our proximity to Lake Powell which has been mussel-infested for years. Other neighboring states with mussel infestations include Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and South Dakota. Most Midwestern and East Coast states also have infested waters.

