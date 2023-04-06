Interstate partially reopens in Marana following deadly rollover

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Two eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 remain closed in Marana, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The closure is due to a fatal single vehicle rollover at milepost 240 near Tangerine Road.
The westbound lanes were closed earlier but have since reopened.
Three people have been confirmed dead.
Expect delays and seek an alternate route.
There is no estimated time to reopen the lanes.
News 4 Tucson will keep this article updated with the latest information.
