Inmate dies in Buckeye, AZ

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (KVOA) – Jereme Cosby, a 50-year-old inmate died on March 25.

He was found unresponsive in his shared housing unit with injuries.

Staff began conducting life-saving measures. Paramedics and staff declared Cosby deceased.

The death is being treated as a suspected homicide and an investigation is being conducted by Criminal Investigators with ADCRR.

The Department intends to fully pursue criminal prosecution of any suspect(s) identified to be involved in this case.

All inmate deaths are also investigated in consultation with the county medical examiner’s office.

Cosby was admitted to ADCRR custody in 2005 after he was sentenced out of Mohave County for Murder 1st Degree.

His assigned housing location was Arizona State Prison Complex-Lewis.