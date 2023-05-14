Inmate dies after altercation at U.S. Penitentiary Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – A 51-year-old man has died in custody in Tucson, according to a news release from the United States Penitentiary (USP) Tucson.

At approximately 4:00pm on Saturday, May 13, staff responded to an altercation at the USP Tucson. After staff immediately secured the area, inmate Ruben Valle was transported to emergency medical services with life-threatening injuries.

Valle was then pronounced deceased by EMS personnel – no time of death has been specified.

A second inmate involved in the altercation was assessed by professionals and treated for minor injuries at the USP facility. According to the Bureau of Prisons, no staff or other inmates were injured, and at no time was the public in danger.

Mr. Valle was a 51-year-old male who was sentenced in the Eastern and Southern Districts of Texas to a 401-month sentence for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

He had been in custody at USP Tucson since February 17, 2023.

According to the Bureau of Prisons, USP Tucson is a high-security facility and currently houses 1,351 male offenders.

Additional information about the Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.