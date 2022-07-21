 Skip to main content
Inmate convicted for killing mother of his child in Pima County found dead in cell

Eric Dwayne Hill

 ADCRR

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man convicted in Pima County for first-degree murder is dead after he was found with severe injuries in his cell in the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence, Ariz. on Tuesday.

According to Arizona Department of Corrections, 51-year-old Eric Dwayne Hill was found unresponsive in his cell in the prison with "injuries consistent with being involved in a physical altercation in his shared housing unit."

Despite receiving aid from paramedics and medical staff with Mountain Vista Medical Center, Hill was declared deceased that day.

A criminal investigation has been launched in connection to Hill's death.

Hill was booked into Arizona State Prison Complex back in 2008 in connection to the death of Angela Gayden, the mother of his then 3-month-old son.

Gayden's body was found in the desert near Interstate 10 and Wilmot Road after police received word that she was missing and suspected foul play.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

