Influx of migrants at southern border lead to street releases in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - An influx of migrants at the southern border is what led to street releases starting Wednesday in Cochise County.
This is sparking concern in the Cochise County community, but also creating many questions for folks here in Pima County.
After hearing about this in Cochise County Wednesday, a question here is: Are we going to see street releases in Pima County as well?
Former Tucson border patrol chief, Victor Manjarrez, says that if the number of asylum seekers continues to rise and the waitlist to gain asylum continues to backlog, Pima County might see similar action with street releases.
"There's a shift. There's a trend that's starting. And so, when I saw those numbers, what we're gonna see, though, is the number of asylees overwhelming the capacity of the United States border patrol of southern Arizona," said Manjareez.
This increase at the southern border is what is believed to have led to the street releases in Cochise County.
"The numbers are so much, or so overwhelming, the government doesn't have the ability to hold them all before their cases come up, so they have to release them," said Manjareez.
He tells News 4 Tucson that when these street releases happen, it creates many challenges for those individuals.
"It's like anyone else that's lost, not sure what to do. Maybe there's language barriers," said Manjareez. "So, it can be a situation that doesn't end up well for the individuals."
Mark Evans, the Pima County communications director, says currently Pima County is not seeing street releases.
However, in the past, we have seen migrants being bused into Tucson from other locations where those street releases are happening. News 4 Tucson is working to find out if any individuals in the Cochise County street release are making their way here to Tucson.
The Cochise County sheriff's department is holding a press conference Thursday, so make sure to stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest information.