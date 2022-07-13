Inflation hits 41-year record high in US

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 500 PM MST.

* At 306 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the Contreras burn scar will result in
debris flow moving downstream. The debris flow can consist of rock,
mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
highways and streets.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Kitt Peak and Pan Tak.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Advisory for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 500 PM MST.

* At 355 PM MST, an area of dust was along a line extending from 11
miles east of Picacho Peak State Park to 17 miles east of Santa
Rosa to 10 miles northwest of San Isidro to 14 miles west of San
Miguel, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess
of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT...Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 205 and 234.
Route 86 between mile markers 80 and 114.
Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 124.

Locations impacted include...
Marana, Sells, Eloy, Avra Valley, Santa Rosa, Picacho, Pisinemo,
Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Red Rock, Covered Wells, Anegam,
Gu Oidak, Cockleburr, North Komelik, Kohatk, Palo Verde Stand,
Cowlic, Ak Chin and Queens Well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving
conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in
dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.

&&

Inflation hits 41-year record high in US

  • Updated
Money in wallet
The CEO of the biggest US bank estimates that Americans are still sitting on $2 trillion in pandemic-era savings that can power the economy even as inflation bites. But what happens once that stash of cash is diminished?
 SUPREEYA-ANON/Adobe Stock

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) — New numbers out Wednesday from the Bureau of Labor statistics show inflation surged 9.1% year over year in June.

That number marks a pandemic high and the highest inflation the U.S. has seen since 1981.

Soaring prices for food, housing and gasoline are driving up inflation to a 41-year record high.

New data from the bureau of labor statistics shows inflation soared 9.1% compared to a year ago. That is the highest since 1981.

"The cost of doing business, the cost of going to school the cost of buying a car and the cost of buying a home are all just that much more expensive right now," Joe Brusuelas, RSM chief economist said.

Wednesday's Consumer Price Index also found prices for food at home rose by 12.2 percent year over year in June. Shelter was up 5.6 percent and energy prices rose by 41.6 percent.

Gas prices accounted for the biggest part of the increase, with costs up nearly 60 percent in June over last year.

Prices in some categories have been declining in recent weeks, but that is not captured in Wednesday's report.

"We did expect a very strong increase in June with relief coming in July," Brusuelas said. "However, it's not just the top line number, the one that we're all attached to. It's the way in which inflation is broadening out and now looks to be persistent."

That decline has been leading some experts to predict that June's Consumer Price Index could be the peak of the inflation crisis.

Economists say the latest data further indicate that the fed will likely continue to raise interest rates to help tame inflation, which would make it more expensive to borrow from car loans to mortgages and credit cards.

The fed is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate by at least 75 basis points at its next monetary policymaking meeting, which is scheduled for July 26 and 27.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

