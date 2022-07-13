Inflation hits 41-year record high in US

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) — New numbers out Wednesday from the Bureau of Labor statistics show inflation surged 9.1% year over year in June.
That number marks a pandemic high and the highest inflation the U.S. has seen since 1981.
Soaring prices for food, housing and gasoline are driving up inflation to a 41-year record high.
New data from the bureau of labor statistics shows inflation soared 9.1% compared to a year ago. That is the highest since 1981.
"The cost of doing business, the cost of going to school the cost of buying a car and the cost of buying a home are all just that much more expensive right now," Joe Brusuelas, RSM chief economist said.
Wednesday's Consumer Price Index also found prices for food at home rose by 12.2 percent year over year in June. Shelter was up 5.6 percent and energy prices rose by 41.6 percent.
Gas prices accounted for the biggest part of the increase, with costs up nearly 60 percent in June over last year.
Prices in some categories have been declining in recent weeks, but that is not captured in Wednesday's report.
"We did expect a very strong increase in June with relief coming in July," Brusuelas said. "However, it's not just the top line number, the one that we're all attached to. It's the way in which inflation is broadening out and now looks to be persistent."
That decline has been leading some experts to predict that June's Consumer Price Index could be the peak of the inflation crisis.
Economists say the latest data further indicate that the fed will likely continue to raise interest rates to help tame inflation, which would make it more expensive to borrow from car loans to mortgages and credit cards.
The fed is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate by at least 75 basis points at its next monetary policymaking meeting, which is scheduled for July 26 and 27.