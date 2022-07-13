Inflation hits 40-year record high of 9.1 percent

TUCSON (KVOA) — If you've been to the grocery store or filled up your tank lately, you do not need a report to tell you inflation is through the roof.

The Consumer Price Index report for June was released Wednesday. It showed prices have increased 9.1 percent from last year, a high not seen since 1981.

"We saw another major surge in gas prices during the month and that was a big part of why inflation accelerated again," said George Hammond, an Economist at the University of Arizona's Eller College of Management.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, gas prices were up 11 percent last month and 60 percent over the year. However, the report did not reflect a recent drop in gas prices, which have fallen four straight weeks.

Hammond says there is some good news. The Core Consumer Price Index, a more stable measure of inflation, has decreased. This reflects inflation the Federal Reserve can impact through interest rates. Core components include housing, automobiles, food and clothing. The fed increased rates last month and is expected to raise rates again this month.

The global economy is in a correction of sorts, after the pandemic upended markets.

Hammond says low interest rates coupled with stimulus payments made under the Trump and Biden administrations are contributing to inflation.

"That led to very strong increases in demand, and the strong demand ran into limited supply due to labor shortages and supply chain issues," Hammond said.

Hammond said it takes awhile for the fed's policies to be felt in the economy. He said inflation could stick around through early 2023.