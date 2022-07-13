 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Advisory for...
Western Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 630 PM MST.

* At 457 PM MST, an area of dust was along a line extending from
near Chui-Chu to near Santa Rosa to 11 miles east of Pisinemo to
25 miles southwest of Topawa, moving west at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess
of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT...Hazardous travel.

* This includes Route 86 between mile markers 57 and 101.

Locations impacted include...
Santa Rosa, Pisinemo, Chui-Chu, Gu Vo, Hickiwan, Organ Pipe Cactus
National Monument, Covered Wells, Anegam, Ali Chugk, Cockleburr, San
Simon, North Komelik, Charco 27, Kohatk, Palo Verde Stand, Ventana,
Ak Chin, Gunsight, Pia Oik and Vaya Chin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE
STAY ALIVE!

&&

Inflation highest in 40 years

  • Updated
  • 0

TUCSON (KVOA) - If you've been to the grocery store or filled up your tank lately, you don't need a report to tell you inflation is through the roof.

The Consumer Price Index report for June was released Wednesday.  It showed prices have increased 9.1% from last year, a high not seen since 1981.

"We saw another major surge in gas prices during the month and that was a big part of why inflation accelerated again," said George Hammond, an Economist at the University of Arizona's Eller College of Management.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, gas prices were up 11% last month and 60% over the year. However, the report didn't reflect a recent drop in gas prices, which have fallen four straight weeks.

Hammond says there is some good news. the core consumer price index, a more stable measure of inflation , has decreased. This reflects inflation the Federal Reserve can impact through interest rates. Core components include housing, automobiles, food and clothing. The fed increased rates last month and is expected to raise rates again this month.

 The global economy is in a correction of sorts, after the pandemic upended markets. Hammond says low interest rates coupled with stimulus payments made under the Trump and Biden administrations are contributing to inflation. "That led to very strong increases in demand and the strong demand ran into limited supply due to labor shortages and supply chain issues," Hammond said.

Hammond said it takes awhile for the fed's policies to be felt in the economy. He said inflation could stick around through early 2023.

Tags

Recommended for you