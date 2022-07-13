Inflation highest in 40 years

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Dust Advisory for... Western Pima County in southeastern Arizona... Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 630 PM MST. * At 457 PM MST, an area of dust was along a line extending from near Chui-Chu to near Santa Rosa to 11 miles east of Pisinemo to 25 miles southwest of Topawa, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes Route 86 between mile markers 57 and 101. Locations impacted include... Santa Rosa, Pisinemo, Chui-Chu, Gu Vo, Hickiwan, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Covered Wells, Anegam, Ali Chugk, Cockleburr, San Simon, North Komelik, Charco 27, Kohatk, Palo Verde Stand, Ventana, Ak Chin, Gunsight, Pia Oik and Vaya Chin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE! &&