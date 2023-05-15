Inclusion 2 Mission on Biosphere 2 grounds ends Monday

ORACLE, Ariz. (KVOA) - The second Inclusion mission on the grounds of Biosphere 2 will end at 10 a.m. on Monday.

This is part of a series of missions in which crews are sealed inside a pressurized facility to simulate a potential habitat on the Moon or Mars.

During the 6-day mission, each crew member had to exit S.A.M., the pressurized facility, and complete a task in the Mars yard. To complete those tasks, they had to wear a pressure suit.

"Here at S.A.M., we have two fully functional pressure suits. And a pressure suit, you might know as a space suit. You have a polycarbonate helmet as well as the full pressure garment," said Trent Tresch, the Director of the Center for Human Space Exploration.

During Inclusion 2, each of the four crew members completed an E.V.A., an extravehicular activity also known as a spacewalk in the Mars yard. While doing so, the crew members geared up in a pressure suit.

"Inside of the suit, we have a full communication system which allows the suited individual to speak to the crew inside of S.A.M. as well as a support team out here," said Tresch.

Four crew members, four E.V.A. missions with four different objectives. Those objectives ranged from testing a variety of communication tools to simulating navigational assistance to a crew member who is blind.

Each task had its challenges, but all crew members had to work through the challenge of wearing the space suit.

“Each space suit is like an individualized spacecraft,” said Tresch. “So, any time a member here at S.A.M. goes out on E.V.A., they need to make sure they're wearing that suit, so they can successfully accomplish their mission. In the same manner that a NASA astronaut would use a spacesuit on the international space station, or this decade on the Moon, and hopefully in our future, on Mars.”