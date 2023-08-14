Boys and Girls Club of Tucson help their friends in Maui

TUCSON, Ariz (KVOA) - The Boys and Girls Club of Southern Arizona is currently asking for the public’s help in aiding The Boys and Girls Club of Maui.
There are three ways to support the BGC of Maui through BGC Tucson.
Donating to the disaster link https://ww.bgca.org/get-involved/disaster-relief where all donations will go directly to Boys and Girls Club of Maui
Giving items like personal hygiene items, bedding, diapers, non-perishable food, and kids clothing.
Spreading awareness by staying updated on the wildfires along with updating others.