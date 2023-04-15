Improvements to Tucson's walkability are being planned by the city

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Walkability improvements are being planned along 5th and 6th Street, from Campbell Avenue to Alvernon Way.

As part of the voter-improved Prop 407, the city says this improvement will provide over 120 miles of safety and mobility improvements. The plan will make it easier for pedestrians to access parks, schools, transit stations, and other destinations.

Also included in the project, Tucsonans can expect to see complete and connected sidewalks, enhanced street crossings, street lighting, and landscaping for shade.

If you’re interested in previewing preliminary design plans, you can join the Department of Transportation and Mobility at any of three upcoming events:

Sunday, April 16 | 9 AM – 3 PM

Cyclovia Tucson – Rincon Heights Neighborhood Hub

Ninth Street between Martin Avenue and Campbell Avenue

Wednesday, April 19 | 5:30 PM – 7 PM

Himmel Park Ramada, 1000 N Tucson Boulevard

Thursday, April 20 | 5:30 PM – 7 PM

Alvernon Park, 701 N Longfellow Avenue

For more detailed information on this project, please visit the project website: https://bit.ly/fifthsixthstreet

Over 50 connectivity projects will be built as part of a planned citywide network to improve connections to schools, parks, libraries, stores, and other destinations. For more information on the Tucson Delivers Strong Connections initiative visit: https://tucsondelivers.tucsonaz.gov/pages/parks-connections