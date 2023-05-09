Important rattlesnake safety tips

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - It’s warming up which means rattlesnakes are coming out of hibernation.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center have these tips to protect yourself if you encounter a venomous snake:
- Stay calm and don’t panic.
- Keep at least 5 feet from the snake.
- Do not try to kill the snake, it greatly increases the chance the snake will bite you.
- Do not throw anything at the snake.
- Make sure to alert other people of the snake’s location.
- Keep your dog on a leash when hiking or camping to prevent the dog from being bit.
- Don’t jump or panic if you hear a rattle. Try to locate where the sound is coming from before trying to move so you don’t step closer.
If you are bitten:
- Call 911 immediately
- Wash the bite area with disinfectant if available.
- Reduce movement of bitten extremity, using a splint if possible.
- Remove jewelry, as well as tight-fitting clothing before the onset of swelling.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE