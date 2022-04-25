 Skip to main content
Impairment suspected in fatal pedestrian-involved crash on northeast side

TUCSON (KVOA) - The woman killed in Sunday's pedestrian-involved crash on the northeast side was identified by Tucson Police Department Monday.

At around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, 51-year-old Sierra Deborah Waters was transported to the hospital after she was struck by a silver 2002 Toyota Prius when she was attempting to cross Tanque Verde Road near the Sabino Canyon Road intersection.

TPD said Waters reportedly crossed the street at the midblock.

Waters succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash shortly after arriving at the hospital.

While the driver cooperated with the investigation, a DUI officer determined that the driver was impaired at the time of collision.

No arrest, citations or charges have been issued at this time.

