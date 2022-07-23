IFL: Sugar Skulls season ends with 49-30 playoff loss

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Northern Arizona quarterback Kaleb Barker accounted for four touchdowns as the Wranglers beat the visiting Tucson Sugar Skulls 49-30 in the Indoor Football League's Western Divisional Playoff game.
NAZ (13-4) built an early 29-9 lead on Tucson. Imeek Watkins returned a kickoff 56 yards for a touchdown.
Tucson (9-8) cut that deficit to eight points near the break thanks to a pair of touchdown passes by Daquan Neal but the Wranglers held the Sugar Skulls scoreless in the third quarter.
Tucson held the ball for just one possession in the third quarter. That possession resulted in a missed 33-yard field goal by Logan Justus.
Northern Arizona then proceeded to take seven and half minutes off the clock with a 10-play 45-yard scoring drive to go up 25 points.
Tucson is now 0-2 all-time in the post season. The Sugar Skulls lost 50-47 at Sioux Falls in their inaugural season in 2019.
