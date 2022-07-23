 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee
Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM MST this afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A very wet weather pattern will lead to an elevated risk of
heavy rainfall. Storm coverage will increase, however will
still be intermittent with periods of few storms. Any storm
that forms will be at an elevated risk for flooding rainfall.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

IFL: Sugar Skulls season ends with 49-30 playoff loss

  • Updated
  • 0

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Northern Arizona quarterback Kaleb Barker accounted for four touchdowns as the Wranglers beat the visiting Tucson Sugar Skulls 49-30 in the Indoor Football League's Western Divisional Playoff game.

NAZ (13-4) built an early 29-9 lead on Tucson. Imeek Watkins returned a kickoff 56 yards for a touchdown.

Tucson (9-8) cut that deficit to eight points near the break thanks to a pair of touchdown passes by Daquan Neal but the Wranglers held the Sugar Skulls scoreless in the third quarter.

Logo Sugar Skulls midfield

2022 is the Tucson Sugar Skulls third season in the Indoor Football League

Tucson held the ball for just one possession in the third quarter. That possession resulted in a missed 33-yard field goal by Logan Justus.

Northern Arizona then proceeded to take seven and half minutes off the clock with a 10-play 45-yard scoring drive to go up 25 points.

Tucson is now 0-2 all-time in the post season. The Sugar Skulls lost 50-47 at Sioux Falls in their inaugural season in 2019.

