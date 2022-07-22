IFL: It's winning time for Sugar Skulls as they face No. Arizona in divisional playoff

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Four times a lady.
Saturday will be the fourth meeting on the field between Tucson and Northern Arizona when they meet in the Indoor Football League's Western Divisional playoff in Prescott, Arizona.
The Sugar Skulls (9-7) enter as the 3rd seed in the Western Division. The Wranglers (12-4) are the No. 2 seed.
Tucson beat Northern Arizona in their first meeting in Tucson 72-62. It was the second highest-scoring game of the season for the Sugar Skulls and one of the three this season in which quarterback Daquan Neal scored seven touchdowns. He threw for four and ran for three.
When Tucson lost the second meeting up in Prescott, Neal did not play. He was away from the team that game due to a tryout opportunity with the Indianapolis Colts. The Sugar Skulls scored just 21 points, their lowest scoring output of the season.
The Wranglers rallied from 11 points down in the 4th quarter to win the final meeting in Tucson. Brandon Fischer's 24-yard field goal with three seconds left gave NAZ a 34-32 victory. The Sugar Skulls did not score in the 4th quarter. Neal was held to just one touchdown.IFL
Kickoff Saturday night is 6:05 p.m.
Copyright 2022 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.