ID wanted of 2 accused of armed robbery on eastside Home Depot

  • Updated
  • 0
Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two men are sought after they allegedly robbed employees at an eastside Home Depot while armed in late March.

According to a Twitter post shared by Tucson Police Department Tuesday afternoon, two armed men entered the Home Depot at 7667 E. Broadway Blvd. near Pantano Road and robbed the employees.

ID wanted of 2 accused of armed robbery on eastside Home Depot

No further details surrounding the incident have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the robbery is advised to call 88-CRIME.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

