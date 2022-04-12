ID wanted of 2 accused of armed robbery on eastside Home Depot

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two men are sought after they allegedly robbed employees at an eastside Home Depot while armed in late March.
According to a Twitter post shared by Tucson Police Department Tuesday afternoon, two armed men entered the Home Depot at 7667 E. Broadway Blvd. near Pantano Road and robbed the employees.
No further details surrounding the incident have been released at this time.
ARMED ROBBERY: On 3/30/22, these two suspects robbed employees at Home Depot (7667 E Broadway). If you recognize these suspects please contact 88-Crime, you can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/YFsR6VPxy5— TPD Robbery (@TPD_Robbery) April 12, 2022
Anyone with information about the suspects or the robbery is advised to call 88-CRIME.
