Iconic southside taqueria damaged in Christmas Eve crash

TUCSON (KVOA) - A long time family-owned restaurant on South Sixth Avenue was heavily damaged Saturday morning when a car plowed through the front entrance.
The owner of Taqueria Pico de Gallo said police told them the drunk driver was speeding down South Sixth just before crashing into the family-owned restaurant around five A.M. Christmas Eve. "The vehicle went inside the building, our front entrance, knocked everything down so the entrance, seating area is totally demolished," said Adan Delgado.
Taqueria Pico de Gallo was opened by Delgado's 83-year old father, Nacho Delgado. more than three decades ago. He still works at the restaurant every day.
It's famous for its Sonoran style food.
Delgado said he was home when he got the call from his father. He arrived to find a car in the middle of the dining room. It had ripped the red entrance gate from its hinges and taken down most of the wall. Delgado said some of the damage extended to the kitchen. "The impact dislocated the tubing from the six-compartment burner, some of the tubing from the flat grill."
Delgado said the family has talked to the insurance company and they plan to remodel and reopen. "Plans as far as us, family, is recuperate, mentally from this, spiritually, physically also because it drains your body," Delgado said.
Delgado says his father has always been positive and the family is embracing that attitude to get through this. "We see it as something that we're going to bounce back and we have faith that we'll move forward. We'll do better, we'll do better." he said.
A GoFundMe has been set up for taqueria employees, who will be out of work until the restaurant reopens.
We do not have any information on the driver at this time.