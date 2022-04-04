Icebreak 2022: When will Tucson hit 100-degrees this year?

TUCSON (KVOA) - Since 1983, News 4 Tucson viewers have been keeping a close eye on the Santa Cruz River, hoping to perfectly guess the exact time the ice breaks.
Luckily, this year is no different; as dozens of Tucsonans began submitting their guesses for when Tucson International Airport would officially record its first 100-degree temperature of the year in our Ice Break contest, which officially began Monday.
Last year, Alfred West walked away with our grand prize, a Lennox 16 SEER air-conditioning unit, after properly predicting that the mercury would reach the 100-degree mark at 3:58 p.m. May 13, 2021.
West submitted his guess on May 4, 1:08 p.m.
As Tucson already hit its first 90-degree weather day of 2022 in March, it is truly anyone's guess for when Tucson will crack the 100-degree mark.
This year's grand prize is an AC unit, valued at $8,5000.
Secondary prizes include a Desert Diamond Casino weekend getaway and a $500 gift card to Window Depot.
To enter this year's contest, click here or fill out the form in the widget below.