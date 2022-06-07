 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with maximum temperatures
between 104 and 114 possible. Hottest values in portions of the
lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro
Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley, Altar Valley, and Upper Gila River
Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Sunday evening. Saturday
and Sunday look to be the hottest days.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, including heat cramps,
heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Ice skating set to gradually raise minimum competition age from 15 to 17 after Kamila Valieva doping scandal

  • Updated
  • 0
Skater Kamila Valieva

The International Skating Union (ISU) announced on June 7 that it will gradually increase the minimum age for senior competitions from 15 to 17.

 ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Originally Published: 07 JUN 22 07:23 ET
Updated: 07 JUN 22 08:24 ET
By Sammy Mngqosini, CNN

(CNN) -- The International Skating Union (ISU) announced on Tuesday that it will gradually increase the minimum age for senior competitions from 15 to 17.

The decision, taken after a vote at the 58th Congress in Phuket, comes after Russian skater Kamila Valieva, then 15, was embroiled in a doping scandal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics in February, which overshadowed the Games.

In a statement released on Twitter, the world governing body said: "The ISU Congress voted in favor of gradually increasing the age limit from 15 to 17 years for the sake of protecting the physical and mental health, and emotional well-being of Skaters.

"There will be no change for the season 2022/23, an increase to 16 years for the season 2023/24 and an increase to 17 years for the season 2024/25 and subsequent seasons."

Valieva tested positive for trimetazidine, a banned heart medication, which can help endurance.

Even though the test was taken in December 2021, it was only analyzed and reported to Russia's Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in February, resulting in Valieva's provisional suspension -- a day after she helped propel the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) to a gold-medal finish in the figure skating team event.

But the skater was reinstated after an appeal and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) allowed her to compete in the Olympics, citing specific provisions related to her protected status as a minor.

Valieva went on to compete in the individual figure skating event, where she fell multiple times and left the ice in tears, finishing in fourth place.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has said it will be investigating Valieva's entourage -- the adults responsible for her skating and welfare.

CNN has reached out to WADA for comment.

Global Athlete, a group that works for change in the sporting world, has previously called for "immediate reform" to anti-doping systems and better safeguarding protocols.

"Raising the age limit is an important step but a more important step is to ensure athlete safeguarding protocols are put in place by all National Federations," Rob Koehler, director general of Global Athlete, said in a statement.

"Raising the age limit cannot dissolve responsibly to ensure minors are protected. Young athletes will continue to train to reach their dream of competing internationally therefore a wide range of best practice protocols must be in place to protect every young child entering the sport. This has to include third party independent reporting lines."

