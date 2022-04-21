 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST
FRIDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND A VERY HIGH FIRE
DANGER RATING FOR EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND MOST OF
ZONES 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of
Fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From 11 AM MST Friday morning to 8 PM MST Friday
evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

ICE: Human smuggling involved in I-10 crash that left 3 dead, several injured

TUCSON (KVOA) - Attempted human smuggling was reportedly involved in Thursday's high-speed pursuit that ended in a fatal collision on Interstate 10 near Picacho, Ariz.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, the pursuit began at around 9 a.m. Thursday when the 18-year-old driver of a Toyota SUV allegedly fled a traffic stop on Interstate 10 near milepost 214 in reference to a reckless driving violation. Authorities say when attempting to flee the DPS patrol vehicle, the SUV, which was traveling westbound, crossed the I-10 median and collided into an eastbound tractor-trailer, head-on.

Officials say a third vehicle was also involved in the collision.

In DPS' latest statement shared at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, at least 11 people were involved in the crash - nine of which were occupants of the SUV. Of those, three individuals were killed in the crash; two pronounced were dead at the scene and the remaining individual succumbed to their injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Officials say five people were airlifted to hospitals in Phoenix and Tucson for further treatment on injuries sustained in the crash. The severity of those injuries have not yet been released.

In a statement released by Immigration Customs Enforcement, authorities said Homeland Security Investigations special agents have been dispatched to the scene of the collision. ICE said the agents "will be investigating the attempted human smuggling activity."

The collision initially closed both directions of traffic in the area, causing heavy delays in the area.

However, Arizona Department of Transportation officials shared that westbound lanes of I-10 have been reopened. Eastbound I-10 remains closed in the area from milepost 211 to 219. A detour has been set up in the area.

