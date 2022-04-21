ICE: Human smuggling involved in I-10 crash that left 3 dead, several injured

TUCSON (KVOA) - Attempted human smuggling was reportedly involved in Thursday's high-speed pursuit that ended in a fatal collision on Interstate 10 near Picacho, Ariz.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, the pursuit began at around 9 a.m. Thursday when the 18-year-old driver of a Toyota SUV allegedly fled a traffic stop on Interstate 10 near milepost 214 in reference to a reckless driving violation. Authorities say when attempting to flee the DPS patrol vehicle, the SUV, which was traveling westbound, crossed the I-10 median and collided into an eastbound tractor-trailer, head-on.

Officials say a third vehicle was also involved in the collision.

In DPS' latest statement shared at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, at least 11 people were involved in the crash - nine of which were occupants of the SUV. Of those, three individuals were killed in the crash; two pronounced were dead at the scene and the remaining individual succumbed to their injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Officials say five people were airlifted to hospitals in Phoenix and Tucson for further treatment on injuries sustained in the crash. The severity of those injuries have not yet been released.

In a statement released by Immigration Customs Enforcement, authorities said Homeland Security Investigations special agents have been dispatched to the scene of the collision. ICE said the agents "will be investigating the attempted human smuggling activity."

The collision initially closed both directions of traffic in the area, causing heavy delays in the area.

However, Arizona Department of Transportation officials shared that westbound lanes of I-10 have been reopened. Eastbound I-10 remains closed in the area from milepost 211 to 219. A detour has been set up in the area.

