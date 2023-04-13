I-19 northbound closed due to car crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the northbound lanes of Interstate 19 are closed near Tucson.

The closure is due to a crash at kilometer 87 (milepost 54).

There is no estimated time to reopen the northbound lanes and drivers are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

The southbound lanes are unaffected.

You can get real-time highway conditions through ADOT’s site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app, by calling 511, or through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.