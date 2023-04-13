 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA THROUGH
THIS EVENING...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana) area through
this evening.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
widespread blowing dust that may result in local PM-
10 concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602- 771-2300.

I-19 northbound closed due to car crash

  Updated
  • 0
traffic
By Zachary Jackson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the northbound lanes of Interstate 19 are closed near Tucson.

The closure is due to a crash at kilometer 87 (milepost 54).

There is no estimated time to reopen the northbound lanes and drivers are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

The southbound lanes are unaffected.

You can get real-time highway conditions through ADOT’s site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app, by calling 511, or through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

