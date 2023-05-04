I-10 is reopened at the New Mexico border after Wednesday crash

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Arizona Department of Transportation says I-10 westbound is now open at the New Mexico border.
I-10 westbound is currently closed at milepost 344, Haskell Road.
I-10 was closed in both directions due to a crash Wednesday morning when a semi tuck hit the bridge at milepost 331 and the US 191 Junction.
ADOT says repair will work will continue until they can safely reopen the westbound freeway.
