I-10 is reopened at the New Mexico border after fatal crash

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Arizona Department of Transportation says I-10 westbound is now open at the New Mexico border after a deadly crash on Wednesday morning.
Arizona Department of Public Safety says the semi crashed into the overpass and burst into flames killing the driver behind the wheel.
The identity of the driver and trucking company have not been released.
I-10 westbound is currently closed at milepost 344, Haskell Road.
I-10 was closed in both directions due to a crash Wednesday morning when a semi tuck hit the bridge at milepost 331 and the US 191 Junction.
ADOT says repair will work will continue until they can safely reopen the westbound freeway.
Westbound I-10 traffic is now detouring:
- west on Business 10 from Exit 344 (Haskell Road) into Willcox;
- southeast on State Route 186 (Maley Street);
- south on Kansas Settlement Road;
- south on US 191 to McNeal;
- west on Davis Road to SR 80 in Tombstone;
- north on SR 80 to SR 82;
- west on SR 82 to SR 90 in Whetstone; and
- north on SR 90 to I-10 Benson.
