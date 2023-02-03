I-10 expansion project not selected for a Mega grant

TUCSON (KVOA) - The I-10 expansion project that would make the road three lanes between Phoenix and Tucson has been rejected by the US department of transportation.
On Tuesday the US department of transportation announced the nine projects that have been awarded a share of over a billion dollars from the new national infrastructure project.
Secretary Buttigieg said in a statement:
"After receiving over 100 applications we are proud to fund these nine infrastructure mega projects across the country to create jobs, strengthen our supply chains, expand our economy and renew America's built landscape."
Knowing that this section of I-10 has caused accidents and is a huge thoroughfare in the western part of the country for trade, Arizona senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema responded saying:
"Given the significant impacts of this heavily trafficked corridor for interstate and international trade and commerce and the opportunity to improve highway safety we are disappointed that the US department of transportation did not award a mega grant for the project."
The statement continued saying:
"The United States department of transportation did not award a 360 million mega Grant to the Arizona department of transportation to widen the 26 miles of I-10 on the Gila River Indian community, which are only two lanes in each direction; the remaining stretches of I-10 between Phoenix and Tucson are at least three lanes each way"
The nine projects that ended up being approved were said to be in worse condition and that is why they were chosen. The most expensive approved project was a $292 million project for the Hudson River tunnel in New York. Which is almost 70 million cheaper than the I-10 project.