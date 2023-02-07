I-10 backed up due to fatal crash near I-19

TUCSON (KVOA) - One person has been confirmed dead after a crash involving a semi-truck.
The crash happened near the I-10 and I-19 junction just after 1:00am.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a car was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed, when it hit the rear-end of a semi-truck.
The car got stuck under the trailer of the semi when both caught fire. The semi came to a controlled stop more than 400 yards away from the original area of impact.
The driver of the car died from the impact and the fire. The driver of the semi reported no injuries.
There is no indication of criminal involvement with the driver of the semi.