Hurricane Fiona brings heavy rains to Puerto Rico

PUERTO RICO -- Hurricane Fiona brought on heavy rains causing major destruction to parts of Puerto Rico.
Most of the island was left without power on Sunday.
Parts of the area experienced severe flooding and landslides.
According to officials, roads have been closed and a highway bridge in Utuado has been washed away by a flooding river.
Many rivers on the eastern side of the territory are in moderate to major flood stage.
One river in the southeast has risen over 12 feet in less than seven hours and is now over 25 feet.
Puerto Rico's ports have been closed and flights out of the main airport canceled.
President Biden approved an emergency declaration for the island on Sunday.