OAXACA, Mexico (APTN) — Hurricane Agatha made landfall in Mexico Monday afternoon.
The system brought with it torrential rains that caused some rivers to swell.
According to the National Hurricane Center, the Category 2 storm had maximum sustained winds around 105 miles per hour.
The storm also caused significant flooding throughout the area.
Once making landfall, it was quickly downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane and to a tropical storm later that night.
Agatha remains as a tropical storm with winds of 45 miles per hours and is expected to continue to lose intensity throughout the day Tuesday.
Hurricane Agatha is the first named storm of the year in the east Pacific Ocean.