Hundreds turn out for Tucson's March for Life

TUCSON (KVOA) - Sunday would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v Wade. The Supreme Court overturned that landmark case last June, handing the power to regulate abortions back to the states.
In Tucson and across the country, abortion opponents took to the streets in the annual March for Life. It's the first march since Roe was overturned last year. Marcher Sharon Greene said she was participating in the event because, "I'm a Christian. I believe the Bible is the true word of God and the Bible says we were created in our mother's womb by God."
"This is a year of jubilee for Christians across America and for all Americans, because the babies and the women are set free from the curse of Roe v Wade," said Bob Pawson, Coordinator with Tucson Pro-Life Action.
Men, women and children walked four miles from downtown to Holy Hope Cemetery for a Rose Ceremony. Organizers say the red rose symbolizes the loss of unborn lives.
And while the constitutional right to an abortion has ended, organizers say their work is just beginning. "There's always going to be women in pregnancy situation that's unexpected," said Lucy Smith, Director of Pro-Love Tucson.
Last month, the Arizona Court of Appeals said abortion is legal through the first 15 weeks of pregnancy. And a recent Pew survey found 62% of adults say abortion should be legal in all or most cases.
Friday, Planned Parenthood Arizona asked Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs to strengthen abortion access and protections in Arizona. President Brittany Fonteno marks wants the Governor to issue an executive order protecting pregnant people and their doctors from criminal liability & to issue EO stripping crisis pregnancy centers of state funding.
But that's not stopping the pro-life movement. "At the moment, it's a state8by-state battle. But the goal is the goal is the eventual total elimination of abortion - elective abortion," Pawson said.