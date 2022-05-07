Hundreds turn out for Arizona Palooza, a free event for mental health services

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Palooza, the free event that brings mental health and substance abuse organizations together in one place was held Saturday at Reid Park.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. The event aims to reduce stigma and promote an open dialogue about mental health.
"So in 2017 we had our first event, and we called it the Tucson Palooza and it’s just a park full of providers that provide mental health resources," said D Dwight, an Arizona Palooza committee member. "We have everybody here from the Humane Society, to big medical healthcare providers, to people who just offer services that people wouldn’t even think. Oh, you can help me with groceries. The Food Bank is even here."
Arizona Palooza brings together organizations from across Tucson and Pima County. People off all ages and backgrounds were welcome at Reid Park. There were carnival games and live entertainment.
"I think it’s so special because in one area you have so many different providers and community specialists that you can talk to and get answers right on the spot. It’s just a really nice family oriented atmosphere. It’s easy to come out here with your puppy," said a participant.
"Oh it’s wonderful, lots of booths games, lots of fun," said Tucsonan Gregory McDaniel.
"I feel like when you go places you have to act a certain way, and here you feel loose because it’s talking about mental health stuff and it’s okay to be you," said Tucsonan Sabian Bermudez.
The event wrapped up at 1 p.m. If you couldn’t make it out, are interested in learning more about it, or about local mental health resources click here.