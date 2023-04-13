Hundreds protest graphic anti-abortion display on UofA campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Hundreds of outraged students filled up the University of Arizona Student Mall to protest a graphic anti-abortion display that was allowed on campus Wednesday and Thursday.
The campus set up barrier fencing for several feet around the display.
The display featured graphic images of the aftermath of an abortion, pictures of lynchings and genocide as well as Nazi symbols. The messaging compared abortion to acts of evil and genocide.
The Student Mall is an area intended for free speech, a UofA staff member we spoke to in charge of booking such events told us they can't put conditions on the speech of groups sponsored to be there.
But many outraged students we spoke to like Leigh Nelson, feel this display crossed the line of free speech.
“I come here to get educated, I come here to go to class. I do not come here to have things shoved at me and have these disturbing images just blown up in my face," Nelson said.
The display was sponsored by the pro-life group Center for Bioethical Reform. Organizer Alton Zhang said the images are protected free speech and he hopes they will cause people to stop and think and become pro-life.
“We can’t just call it a termination of pregnancy, we have to show it for what it is. We use historical images and medical images because otherwise how can we ever show people the truth," Zhang said.
Many of the protesters turned their outrage towards the University and its leadership.
The University has not yet issued a statement.