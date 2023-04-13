Hundreds protest graphic anti-abortion display on UofA campus

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151,
152, 153, AND 154...

* TIMING...Through 8 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS...Southwesterly 20-foot winds of 18 to 25 MPH with gusts
between 35 and 45 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 19 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA THROUGH
THIS EVENING...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana) area through
this evening.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
widespread blowing dust that may result in local PM-
10 concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602- 771-2300.

Hundreds protest graphic anti-abortion display on UofA campus

  • Updated
  • 0
UA Protest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Hundreds of outraged students filled up the University of Arizona Student Mall to protest a graphic anti-abortion display that was allowed on campus Wednesday and Thursday.

The campus set up barrier fencing for several feet around the display.

The display featured graphic images of the aftermath of an abortion, pictures of lynchings and genocide as well as Nazi symbols. The messaging compared abortion to acts of evil and genocide. 

The Student Mall is an area intended for free speech, a UofA staff member we spoke to in charge of booking such events told us they can't put conditions on the speech of groups sponsored to be there.

But many outraged students we spoke to like Leigh Nelson, feel this display crossed the line of free speech.

“I come here to get educated, I come here to go to class. I do not come here to have things shoved at me and have these disturbing images just blown up in my face," Nelson said.

The display was sponsored by the pro-life group Center for Bioethical Reform. Organizer Alton Zhang said the images are protected free speech and he hopes they will cause people to stop and think and become pro-life.

“We can’t just call it a termination of pregnancy, we have to show it for what it is. We use historical images and medical images because otherwise how can we ever show people the truth," Zhang said.

Many of the protesters turned their outrage towards the University and its leadership.

The University has not yet issued a statement.

 

 

 

If you have a story you'd like us to investigate, email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line at 520-955-4444.

Tags

Recommended for you