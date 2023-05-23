Hundreds of Tucson jobs up for grabs at job fair Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Attention job seekers! If you are on the hunt for a new job, Tuesday could be your lucky day.
A job fair is happening Downtown Tuesday afternoon. There will be hundreds of jobs up for grabs at the fair and some employees are hiring on the spot.
Some of the organizations that will be at the job fair include the University of Arizona, the Tucson Police Department, Sunnyside School District, Fry's Food Stores and many others. All of them looking for their next bunch of employees - and that could be you!
“I encourage job seekers to go and talk to each company because you really don't know who they're hiring for,” said Roberto Moreno, one of the organizers of the job fair. “I mean you have someone like Desert Diamond Casino, you may think it's just probably food and beverage for sure, but they have back of house executive positions, they have painters, they have janitors, they have warehouse positions, anything you can think of. So, definitely talk to each company that is there.”
If you're interested in attending the job fair, here's what you need to know:
The job fair is Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton Downtown Convention Center. Attendance is free. It's suggested that you dress ready to interview and bring plenty of resumes!
To register for the job fair, you can find the link here.