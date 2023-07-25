Hundreds of pedestrian accidents plague Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - It’s an unfortunate reality, but we report on pedestrian accidents often here in Southern Arizona.
A recent report by the Governor's Highway Safety Association says Arizona has the second-highest pedestrian fatality rate across the country.
Several reasons could lead to pedestrian deaths - and when they do happen, it’s heartbreaking for family, friends, and the entire community.
Last month, Christine Baughman lost her son, Kevin, during a hit and run. Around the time of his death, News 4 Tucson spoke with his family about this tragedy.
“He was a stranger to no one. No one. The gentleman on the corner would be a friend,” said his Christine.
“He was, like, the best dad ever. Probably never find a dad like him,” said Kevin’s daughter Brooklynn.
But Kevin's family is not the only ones mourning the loss of someone who has died in a pedestrian accident.
According to the Governor's Highway Safety Association, Arizona had a total of 307 pedestrian deaths last year, which is an 18 percent increase from the previous year.
And according to the Tucson Police Department, 22 of those deaths were right here in Tucson. For this year, we've already had 13.
Based on the population size of our state, we have the second-highest death rate of 4.17 deaths per 100,000 people.
“Unfortunately it's a regular occurrence. You know, if you look at the numbers over the last couple of years for the county anyways, other than 2021, we average about one a month, and that's not acceptable,” said Deputy Gordon Downing with PCSD.
We spoke to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. They say everyone shares the responsibility to keep our roads safe.
For drivers, “pay attention, keep your eyes on the road, watch where you're going, control your speed,” said Downing.
Downing said pedestrians should “cross in an appropriate location, use a crosswalk when available, watch for cars, estimate speed, think before you cross the road.”
News 4 Tucson also spoke with the Tucson Police Department and the Oro Valley Police Department. They all had similar advice. Whether you're driving or walking, limit distractions and stay aware of your surroundings.
