...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County,
Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Hundreds of pedestrian accidents plague Southern Arizona

Car damaged in hit-and-run

Happened near Alvernon and Speedway

 Administrator

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - It’s an unfortunate reality, but we report on pedestrian accidents often here in Southern Arizona.

A recent report by the Governor's Highway Safety Association says Arizona has the second-highest pedestrian fatality rate across the country.

Several reasons could lead to pedestrian deaths - and when they do happen, it’s heartbreaking for family, friends, and the entire community.

Last month, Christine Baughman lost her son, Kevin, during a hit and run. Around the time of his death, News 4 Tucson spoke with his family about this tragedy.

“He was a stranger to no one. No one. The gentleman on the corner would be a friend,” said his Christine.

“He was, like, the best dad ever. Probably never find a dad like him,” said Kevin’s daughter Brooklynn.

But Kevin's family is not the only ones mourning the loss of someone who has died in a pedestrian accident.

According to the Governor's Highway Safety Association, Arizona had a total of 307 pedestrian deaths last year, which is an 18 percent increase from the previous year.

And according to the Tucson Police Department, 22 of those deaths were right here in Tucson. For this year, we've already had 13.

Based on the population size of our state, we have the second-highest death rate of 4.17 deaths per 100,000 people.

“Unfortunately it's a regular occurrence. You know, if you look at the numbers over the last couple of years for the county anyways, other than 2021, we average about one a month, and that's not acceptable,” said Deputy Gordon Downing with PCSD.

We spoke to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. They say everyone shares the responsibility to keep our roads safe.

For drivers, “pay attention, keep your eyes on the road, watch where you're going, control your speed,” said Downing.

Downing said pedestrians should “cross in an appropriate location, use a crosswalk when available, watch for cars, estimate speed, think before you cross the road.”

News 4 Tucson also spoke with the Tucson Police Department and the Oro Valley Police Department. They all had similar advice. Whether you're driving or walking, limit distractions and stay aware of your surroundings.

