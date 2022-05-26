Hundreds of kindergartens celebrate promotion at Legacy Traditional Schools

TUCSON (KVOA) — Thursday hundreds of kindergartners walked up the stage to receive their well deserved diplomas.
Kindergarteners from legacy traditional schools are now ready to go to first grade.
One of their principals talked about the importance of celebrating accomplishments for the little ones.
"We really want to celebrate our students and all of their accomplishments," Legacy Traditional School East Campus Principal Jennifer Little said. "We also want to make sure that our students and our families know how important they are to us, and bring in these events such as talents shows and award ceremonies and now kinder graduations."
School officials said more than 200 students from both east and northwest campuses walked up the stage Thursday.