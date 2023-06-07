At the conference, News 4 Tucson met Sabrina Wilson who has been teaching 5th grade for four years. This is her second time back at this conference.
"I came last year and there was a lot of professional growth and learning. And a lot of things that I could take back to the classroom and implement right away," said Wilson.
Wednesday is the first day of this three-day event, where educators, like Sabrina, will come together and play "the student" for a change.
"There's always room to grow," said Wilson. "So the more learning you can expose yourself to and the more open and willing to kind of soak up new material, I just think inherently it will be better in the classroom."
The conference will have speakers and break-out sessions covering topics from leadership to new technology. And, of course, teachers get the opportunity to meet hundreds of others working in education. This is something that Krista Shipley says she's looking forward to.
"Being able to network with some other colleagues around the state and build those connections. Because without connections, education doesn't work," said Shipley.
She has been teaching for 20 years and says there's one main thing that keeps her going.
"The chance to influence our students' futures because our kids, they are our future," said Shipley. "Without our kids and a solid foundation, our society isn't going to make it."
State Superintendent Tom Horne said the goal of this conference is to get the focus back on academics to give our Arizona kids a great future.
"This is important to know because we're getting the focus back on academics so that their children learn more, show it on test scores, do better in the economy and better in life because they've learned more when they were in school," said Superintendent Horne.
This year's conference has the highest number of attendees that this event has ever seen.
Hundreds of educators gather for Arizona conference
