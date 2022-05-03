Hundreds gather at abortion rights protest in downtown Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Hundreds of pro-choice Southern Arizonans gathered downtown Tuesday to speak out against that majority draft opinion that was leaked Monday.

There message, we cannot go backwards. They vow to fight for a woman's right to choose.

Their voices were loud and their message was clear - they want to keep Roe v. Wade and keep the right to safe and legal abortion nationwide as federal legislation and not to be decided state by state.

The Supreme Court's Chief Justice John Roberts says there will be an investigation to get to the bottom of this unprecedented leak.

With this is majority draft opinion from February, the court has not made a final decision on the Mississippi case challenging Roe v. Wade.

However, some southern Arizonans, young and old, geared up for a fight for and against abortion, nearly five decades after the court first decided on Roe V. Wade.

Arizona Attorney Mark Brnovich released a statement shortly after the leak was made.

"We are proud to stand with life this term of the U.S. Supreme Court. We joined the effort in Mississippi's landmark case and refused to back down in other cases when others would not," the attorney general said. "We will always protect the most vulnerable in our state."

U.S. Senators Mark Kelly and Krysten Sinema of Arizona bother spoke out their support of keeping Roe V. Wade in place.

"A woman’s health care choices should be between her, her family, and her doctor," Sinema said. "Overturning Roe v. Wade endangers the health and wellbeing of women in Arizona and across America. Protections in the Senate safeguarding against the erosion of women's access to health care have been used half-a-dozen times in the past ten years, and are more important now than ever. Throughout my time in Congress, I've always supported women's access to health care, I'm a cosponsor of the Women's Health Protection Act, and I'll continue working with anyone to protect women's ability to make decisions about their futures.”

"If this draft Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe is true, it’s an enormous step backwards for our country," Kelly said. "Women should have the right to make their own choices about abortion and when to start a family. I’ll do everything I can to protect that right."