Hundreds attend Tucson March for Our Lives rally downtown

TUCSON (KVOA) - Hundreds of people attended Tucson's March for Our Lives event Saturday at Armory Park. The student-led gun control demonstration is part of a national movement in which thousands across the country participated.
"Going to school everyday, no one should have to be terrified," said one of the events organizers, J.J. Williams.
Mallika Sunder, also an event organizer, said, "We are tired, and most of us are youth and we just don't feel safe anymore. So, we're out here demanding politicians actually work towards some gun reform."
Some of those reforms include universal background checks, banning assault rifles and raising the minimum age to purchase a gun.
Gun control has taken on a new urgency after recent shootings in Uvalde, Buffalo and Oklahoma City . According to the Gun Violence Archive there have been 255 mass shootings this year. Sunder said, "It just sends out a message that this country cares more about its guns than it cares about its kids."
While the event is organized by students, parents also turned out ."What's going on in America is wrong. Our children's lives are more important," said Leslie Michotte. Her two children accompanied her to the rally.
Organizers hope they encourage people to vote for politicians who support gun reform. "We are the future of America and we should be protected," said Sunder.
Last week the house passed gun control legislation which would, among other things, set age limits for buying semi-automatic weapons. The measure is not expected to pass the senate.