 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures
between 104 and 114 possible.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila
River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...High to Very High Heat Risk will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses, including
heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Hundreds attend Tucson March for Our Lives rally downtown

  • Updated
  • 0

TUCSON (KVOA) - Hundreds of people attended Tucson's March for Our Lives event Saturday at Armory Park. The student-led gun control demonstration is part of a national movement in which thousands across the country participated.

"Going to school everyday, no one should have to be terrified," said one of the events organizers, J.J. Williams. 

Mallika Sunder, also an event organizer, said, "We are tired, and most of us are youth and we just don't feel safe anymore. So, we're out here demanding politicians actually work towards some gun reform."

Some of those reforms include universal background checks, banning assault rifles and raising the minimum age to purchase a gun.

Gun control has taken on a new urgency after recent shootings in Uvalde, Buffalo and Oklahoma City . According to the Gun Violence Archive there have been 255 mass shootings this year. Sunder said, "It just sends out a message that this country cares more about its guns than it cares about its kids."

While the event is organized by students, parents also turned out ."What's going on in America is wrong. Our children's lives are more important," said Leslie Michotte. Her two children accompanied her to the rally.

Organizers hope they encourage people to vote for politicians who support gun reform. "We are the future of America and we should be protected," said Sunder.

Last week the house passed gun control legislation which would, among other things, set age limits for buying semi-automatic weapons. The measure is not expected to pass the senate.  

Tags

Recommended for you