Humanities partnerships bring storytelling to Children's Museum

TUCSON (KVOA) – Starting Oct. 8, Children's Museum Tucson will host Cuentacuentos at Art after Dark supported by AZ Humanities.

The Cuentacuentos program is supported by a grant from Arizona Humanities, a statewide nonprofit that supports public programs to promote understanding of the human experience with cultural, educational, and nonprofit organizations across Arizona.

The storytellers are partnered from the UArizona College of Humanities Africana Studies Department. Cuentacuentos is presented as part of the Museum’s free Art after Dark program, providing year-round, interactive arts engagement for children of all ages.

Cuentacuentos at Art after Dark will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month at Children's Museum Tucson at 200 S. 6th Ave.

For more information visit, ChildrensMuseumTucson.org. 

