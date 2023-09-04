Humane Society of Southern Arizona addresses questions over whereabouts of 300 small animals

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Humane Society of Southern Arizona has been facing public outrage as several animal advocates from Tucson to San Diego raised questions on the true whereabouts of more than 300 small animals.
The San Diego Humane Society has been facing severe overcrowding, to help they arranged to send more than 300 small pets, like rabbits and hamsters, to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona on August 7th.
The questions are centered around what happened after they left San Diego.
"The more we press the more strange the story gets and the rescue community needs answers, what happened to these animals?," questioned Candace Charvoz Frank who works with Tucson rescues.
Frank doesn't believe the Humane Society would be able to adopt out so many of the small animals so quickly. She said she and everyone she knows haven't seen any large adoption events or posts adopting out a large number of these animals.
News 4 Tucson reached out to Steve Farley the CEO of HSSA, he gave an explanation for where the animals went.
Farley said about 250 of them were handed over to a small private rescue in the Phoenix area that they have worked with for years.
"It's a family funded, family run shelter only caveat was they didn't want any publicity on this because people would dump pets at their doors," Farley explained.
Frank doesn't buy that explanation.
"Nobody's buying in the rescue world that this secret private rescue that nobody's ever heard about adopted out over 250 animals in a couple of weeks it's not possible," she said.
So far HSSA hasn't released any documentation related to the adoptions to prove the arrangement. That has Frank suspicious she feels they aren't being forthcoming.
Dr. Kelly Paolisso works with rescues in San Diego and is also questioning the storyline given by Farley.
"The thought of adopting 300 small animals out in a period of three weeks seems unrealistic to any of us who work in the rescue work because we don't adopt that many out in a month," she said.
Farley said the remaining pets, about 68 are in Tucson ready to be up for adoption this week. Farley stands by what he said happened.
"Just because something didn't happen on the internet doesn't mean it didn't happen that's the bottom line, I really appreciate the people showing all this care about all these small animals I'm hoping they all come out and adopt them this week," he said.
We will update you as we learn more about this situation.