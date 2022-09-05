How you can help determine Reid Park's future

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Parks and Recreation is announcing their next steps for 'Reid Park Reimagined' today, a project with the goal to make Reid Park the best that it can be.
No changes are being made yet, but today they revealed three concepts that the community will be able to review and provide feedback on. And then, a plan for the parks future will be created based on the public's response.
"This is really a long term vision, trying to understand what do people want, 10 years, 20 years, 30 years from now," said Greg Jackson with Tucson Parks and Recreation.
The three concepts focus on three things: recreation, culture, and environment.
Concept one focuses on people's desire to connect at reid park, emphasizing on gatherings and special events. Concept two focuses on how to keep reid park unique to tucson. And concept three focuses on the publics love for nature conservation and natural habitat of the park.
"Reid Park should be a destination, it should be a place where you want to take your guests when they come to town. And where you wanna go. So how do we create this really unique, say funky tucson vibe, to reid park," said Jackson.
Each category has a detailed list of possible improvements such as water conservation ideas, birdhouse watch stations, and expanding demeester ampitheater.
"It's not about liking any one concept, we're really looking on getting feedback on what pieces you like with all three concepts so in the future we can come back with one final match plan based on feedback we get over the next month," said Jackson.
Making changes to Reid Park has sparked some controversy in the past. This is why Parks and Recreation is trying to involve the public as much as possible with these plans.
"There will be things that will be changed in the plans, there might be some things that might go away, but none of those decisions are going to be made until we get feedback from the community," said Jackson.
Tucson Parks and Recreation is asking the public to look over these concepts and provide feedback through their survey. You can find a link to these concepts here.