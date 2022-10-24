How to prepare for cold temperatures in southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — When temperatures drop below freezing, it's important you remember how to protect those 4 'P's.' Those include people, pets, pipes, and plants.
Let's start off with 'People.' Remember, if you are heading out the door Monday morning, don't forget your jacket. We're looking at as low as 26 degrees Tuesday, so a jacket is definitely necessary.
And once you have yourself and your family all bundled up, make sure you are checking on your neighbors, especially if they are elderly.
The next 'P' you want to remember is 'Pets.' Don't leave your pets outside. Just like us, pets can really feel the cold weather as well, so make sure to keep an eye on them on walks as temperatures get cooler.
Light snow up on Radio Ridge and in Summerhaven this morning! @KVOA #azwx https://t.co/Ez213rwkxF pic.twitter.com/u50UVLpg7S— Shea Sorenson (@sheasorensonwx) October 24, 2022
The next 'P' is 'Pipes.' If they are exposed and the wind starts to pick up, they have the potential to freeze. If this becomes a risk, you can cover your pipes with towels.
'Plants' are the last 'P' to look out for. If you are able to bring your plants inside, that is first suggestion. However, if this isn't possible, you can cover them with a blanket or towel.
Our 4 Warn meteorologists will continue to monitor the weather to keep you up to date with what you need to know during these cold temperatures.
