How the Colorado River water cuts could impact Tucsonans

TUCSON (KVOA) — More water cutbacks are in store for Arizona. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced another found of restrictions this week.
Every August, the Bureau of Reclamation releases a study on what it expects the level of Lake Mead to be on January 1 of the next year. According to the bureau's latest Colorado River Basin Study, Lake Mead would reach it's lowest level ever in January 2023.
This takes the lake from the Tier 1 shortage it's currently in, past Tier 2 to Tier 2a.
Under Tier 2a restrictions, Arizona must cut back 21 percent of its supply of Colorado River Water.
While Tier 2a will impact municipalities more than the previous restrictions, Tucson Water said Tucson is only expected about one to two percent less of its normal allocation of water from the Colorado River, but the cost of the water could still get more expensive in the future.
"Those who can still purchase water, that price of water is still going up," said Tucson Water Director John Kmiec, "so there will be increases in the future for us to be able to continue to purchase our full allocation of water or what we're allowed to purchase."
Tucson Water said the city has focused on water management for decades.
The current population demand only uses about two-thirds of our total allocation of water from the Colorado River, which has allowed the city to store about five to five and a half years of excess river water saved for drought or shortages.
However, rates for Colorado River water have been going up, meaning those who can still purchase water will have to pay more. Tucson Water said this could impact residents' bills through what's called the Central Arizona Project (CAP) surcharge.
Right now the CAP surcharge is 70 cents per CCF (100 cubit feet) but that could increase.
"If it goes up, let's say 30 cents to a dollar a CCF," Kmiec said, "the average residential customer may see a two to three dollar increase in their monthly bill for that line item."
If a decision on increasing water rates is made later this year it would go into effect in 2023.