How the BA.2 Omicron variant is impacting Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA) - Cases of the BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron variant are continuing to increase, as the new variant now accounts for nearly 72 percent of all COVID-19 cases.
Here in Pima County though, the COVID-19 risk is considered low.
Right now, the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Pima County is the BA.1 variant, but the BA.2 variant is present.
The Pima County Health Department's Deputy Director Paula Mandel says they are watching numbers internationally and nationally.
She said starting mid-March, numbers were increasing internationally but have now started coming back down.
She says we are usually a couple of weeks or a month behind what is being seen in Europe.
“So we are expecting that we will probably see an increased number of cases,” said Mandel. “Hopefully not, but again, that is dependent on how we continue to practice all of those safety measures and how many people we get vaccinated or boosted.”
In the last seven days, Pima County has had 312 cases per 100,000, meaning case numbers are trending down.
The positivity rate has fallen to 3.9 percent, and the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and bed usage has decreased.
Mandel says if case numbers do increase again, they will bring back more testing sites.