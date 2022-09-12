 Skip to main content
Housing supply committee holds Tucson meeting Monday

  • Updated
  • 0

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona lawmakers are taking on the state's housing issues.

The Arizona House of Representatives Housing Supply Study Committee is traveling through the state this month,  talking to people about housing in Arizona.

The committee held a hearing Monday afternoon at City Hall and invited all of the stakeholders to attend. Committee co-chair State Representative Steve Kaiser said, ""When we have about 100,000 people a year moving to Arizona we need to make sure we're building enough homes to support that. What we're seeing with our housing market is not healthy and so we want to make sure we can meet demand in a way that respects local communities."

"There is a huge market demand for wanting to live in smaller cluster homes in established neighborhoods, no more than three floors high, walkable to various places," said University of Arizona Professor Dr. Arthur Nelson. Nelson is an expert in urban studies. He said he ran the numbers and " Between now and 2050 if we put every single home into a middle home opportunity we would not meet the market demand."

"We're in a place now locally in Southern Arizona where all the parcels that were hard zoned for residential use have been developed. That was to meet the unprecedented demand of the last few years," said Ginger Kneup, with the Southern Arizona Home Builder's Association.  Kneup said regulations are one of the biggest hurdles for home builders. "The risk associated in the process from obtaining hard zoning all the way up to dropping the keys in the homeowner's hands is what home builders are evaluating in when they choose to invest in new communities," she said.

Apartment Manager Christina Beckwith oversees more than 1200 apartments in Tucson. She says they have vacancies but security is an issue. "Unfortunately we are not able to participate in Section 8, one because of the allotments they give do not allow us to maintain the price we're having to spend on security." Beckwith said the security issue is also creating staffing issues.

Housing underproduction isn't new.

Nelson says Arizona ran a housing deficit from 2012 through 2019, a short fall of more than 122,000 homes. And it's likely to get worse.

The committee says it will publish its findings in December. 

