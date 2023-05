TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in central Tucson.

At around 9:30pm, Tucson Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a house fire at 4869 E Winsett St (south of Broadway, east of Swan).

Witnesses said flames were seen on the roof of the home.

TFD is still on the scene as of 10:22pm.

We will update you with more information as we receive it.