House passes ‘Freedom for Health Care Workers Act’ as Biden prepares for 2nd State of the Union Address

TUCSON (KVOA) – The House of Representatives passed a bill on Jan. 31 entitled the ‘Freedom for Health Care Workers Act’, of which the Biden Administration is “strongly opposed” and claims would “expose patients to unnecessary risk.”
The Freedom for Health Care Workers Act, otherwise known as H.R. 497, is a “bill to eliminate the COVID-19 vaccine mandate on health care providers furnishing items and services under certain Federal health care programs.”
The bill, introduced by Congressman Jeff Duncan of South Carolina, passed in a 227–203 vote, with just 7 House Democrats in support of the bill.
If passed in Congress, the bill would effectively end the vaccine mandate for health care workers operating in institutions that receive funding from the federal government.
As President Biden prepares for his 2nd state of the Union address on Feb. 7, however, the Biden Administration has responded to the bill being passed in the House, labeling it “a threat to the lives of patients and health care workers alike.”
The Administration commented further, stating that “Health care staff being unable to work because of COVID-19 further strains the health care system and limits patients' access to safe and essential care. While COVID-19 is no longer the disruptive threat that it once was, it makes no sense for Congress to reverse this protection for vulnerable patients, as well as our health care workers who have given so much to protect us.”
Rep. Duncan also commented on the situation, saying “Imposing the COVID shot on our health care workers is unscientific and un-American, especially as we now know the COVID shot is ineffective at preventing transmission. Joe Biden’s draconian COVID authoritarianism has no place in this country, and I urge my colleagues in the Senate to ‘follow the science’ and see this legislation through.”
The Administration confirmed that if H.R. 497 were to pass in Congress, the President would veto it.
