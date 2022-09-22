House passes bill attempting to prevent election subversion

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following counties, Pima and Pinal. * WHEN...Until 700 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of washes and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 940 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen in some areas of the Tohono O'odham Nation this evening. While the rain has ended, it will take several hours for all of the runoff to flow through area washes. - Vamori Wash near Santa Cruz will flow across Route 21. Flows in the Santa Rosa Wash will impact Route 15. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&