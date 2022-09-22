 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 700 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of washes and other low-lying and flood-prone
locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many areas of slow
moving or standing water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 940 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated between 2 and 4 inches
of rain have fallen in some areas of the Tohono O'odham
Nation this evening. While the rain has ended, it will take
several hours for all of the runoff to flow through area
washes.
- Vamori Wash near Santa Cruz will flow across Route 21.
Flows in the Santa Rosa Wash will impact Route 15.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

House passes bill attempting to prevent election subversion

  • 0
Election Subversion Bill

The house passed the Presidential Reform Act, attempting to prevent future election subversion.

The bill was authored by Wyoming GOP Representative Liz Cheney and the democratic representative from California - Zoe Lofgren - both on the January Sixth Committee.

The legislation changes the 1887 Electoral Count Act to remove any doubt that the Vice President's role in counting electoral college votes is purely administrative.

The bill would also raise the threshold to force a vote on discounting presidential electors from just one member of the house and senate each to one-third of both the house and senate.

Democrats unanimously supported the bill and brought only nine republicans with them.

The measure passed the house 229 to 203 - largely along party lines.