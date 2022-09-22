House passes bill attempting to prevent election subversion

The house passed the Presidential Reform Act, attempting to prevent future election subversion.
The bill was authored by Wyoming GOP Representative Liz Cheney and the democratic representative from California - Zoe Lofgren - both on the January Sixth Committee.
The legislation changes the 1887 Electoral Count Act to remove any doubt that the Vice President's role in counting electoral college votes is purely administrative.
The bill would also raise the threshold to force a vote on discounting presidential electors from just one member of the house and senate each to one-third of both the house and senate.
Democrats unanimously supported the bill and brought only nine republicans with them.
The measure passed the house 229 to 203 - largely along party lines.